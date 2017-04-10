Walmart Reveals a New Online Discount...

Walmart Reveals a New Online Discount Program That Will Attack Amazon Not Any Having Stores

16 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Walmart has found yet another way to leverage its stores and e-commerce business simultaneously, probably much to the dismay of heated rival Amazon . Beginning on April 19, the world's largest retailer will allow customers making online purchases on an initial 10,000 items to either take advantage of its free, two-day home shipping option or have it sent to a local Walmart store, at a discounted price.

