Walmart Reveals a New Online Discount Program That Will Attack Amazon Not Any Having Stores

Walmart has found yet another way to leverage its stores and e-commerce business simultaneously, probably much to the dismay of heated rival Amazon . Beginning on April 19, the world's largest retailer will allow customers making online purchases on an initial 10,000 items to either take advantage of its free, two-day home shipping option or have it sent to a local Walmart store, at a discounted price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.