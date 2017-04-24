Vive le rally: Global markets soar af...

Vive le rally: Global markets soar after French election

U.S. stocks joined a worldwide rally Monday after results from the first round of France's presidential election raised expectations that the European Union will hold together. A candidate seen as pro-business won the most votes Sunday, and many investors expect him to win a runoff against the remaining anti-EU candidate, which is set for May 7. Prices for gold, Treasurys and other investments that signal fear in the market all sank, while the euro's value surged against the dollar.

