Vive le rally: Global markets soar after French election

U.S. stocks joined a worldwide rally Monday after results from the first round of France's presidential election raised expectations that the European Union will hold together. A candidate seen as pro-business won the most votes Sunday, and many investors expect him to win a runoff against the remaining anti-EU candidate, which is set for May 7. Prices for gold, Treasurys and other investments that signal fear in the market all sank, while the euro's value surged against the dollar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.