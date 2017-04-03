Vaziri wins $3.1 million verdict against Westfield Corp.
The Beverly Hills-based Vaziri Law Group has obtained a $3.1 million jury verdict against Westfield Corp, a $30 billion dollar shopping conglomerate, on behalf of Phyllis Barnett who sustained a fractured hip that led to accelerated dementia when she tripped and fell on a hazardous ramp at Westfield Culver City. The lawsuit states that Westfield Culver City failed to maintain its floors and adhere to legally mandated building codes, and instead concealed a bump on a ramp with a geometric carpet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Going Topless? The Naked Truth About Women and ... (May '08)
|3 hr
|anom
|200
|Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves...
|7 hr
|Hiddn Numbrz
|12
|Bitcoin spikes after Japan says it's a legal pa...
|Tue
|Yidfellas v USA
|1
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|Sun
|Cath League of Du...
|26
|wu/paypal etc (Nov '13)
|Mar 31
|Hassan
|4
|W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Hassan
|131
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Mar 31
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|16
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC