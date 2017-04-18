UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC scraps most business data service regulations

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted on Thursday to effectively deregulate the $45 billion business data services market in a win for companies like AT&T Inc and others that claim prices for business data are too high and backed a 2016 plan under former President Barack Obama that would have cut prices. It marked a significant step in FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's aggressive agenda to roll back many existing telecommunications rules and Obama era regulations.

