United States Will Not Allow Mobile Phone Talk on Flights
The Federal Communications Commission is reversing course on a years-long effort that would have allowed airline passengers to use their mobile phones for voice calls during flights. In a brief statement announcing the decision yesterday, recently appointed FCC chairman Ajit Pai said he didn't believe such a change was "in the public interest."
