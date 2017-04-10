United States Will Not Allow Mobile P...

United States Will Not Allow Mobile Phone Talk on Flights

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NewsFactor

The Federal Communications Commission is reversing course on a years-long effort that would have allowed airline passengers to use their mobile phones for voice calls during flights. In a brief statement announcing the decision yesterday, recently appointed FCC chairman Ajit Pai said he didn't believe such a change was "in the public interest."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Racism the focus as Chinese community reacts to... 21 hr Regional fodder 2
News Trump's Immigration Policies Could Lead to a Le... 23 hr ILLEGAL A-HOLE 4
Health Advantages of Drinking Coffee Wed Kelliemike 1
Global Copolyester Market Professional Survey ... Apr 10 marketresearchreport 1
Global Calcium Peroxide Sales Market Report 2017 Apr 10 QYResearch 1
Global Carbon and Graphite Seals Sales Market R... Apr 10 QYResearch 1
Wholesale/Retail New Balance Shoes Apr 9 shellyni 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,494 • Total comments across all topics: 280,259,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC