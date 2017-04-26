UK tax agency arrests 'several men' i...

UK tax agency arrests 'several men' in soccer fraud case

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs says investigators made arrests after searching premises in northeast and south England, but did not say which clubs may be involved. HMRC says 180 officials were deployed across Britain and France on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shea Moisture Just Made A Lot Of Its Consumers ... 2 hr SadButTrue 5
News Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy... 3 hr Pope Out To Pasture 1
News Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ... 8 hr He Named Me Black... 1
N.Y.C. 5 Italian Mafia crime families. 14 hr AM32Zip 1
Where to buy cheap soccer jerseys? Wed Jason 1
Global Mobile Operating Table Market Research R... Tue tina 1
Market Report 2017 on Hemodynamic Monitoring Ma... Tue tina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,865 • Total comments across all topics: 280,591,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC