UC Berkeley Warns of "Intended Violence" at Ann Coulter's Planned Appearance
The UC Police Department "received mounting intelligence that some of the same groups that previously engaged in local violent action also intended violence at the Coulter event." It's an all-out showdown, and neither Ann Coulter nor UC Berkeley is backing down, even though the university has warned the conservative pundit and the campus groups that invited her to speak that certain students are actually planning a violent response should she show up on Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
