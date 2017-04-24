UBS Clients Return From Sidelines as ...

UBS Clients Return From Sidelines as Wealth Business Surges

UBS Group AG saw clients return from the sidelines in the first quarter, adding the most new money to the bank's global wealth management business in about a decade. Net income at the Zurich-based bank surged 80 percent after better-than-expected results in wealth management and investment banking.

