U.S. Launches Missile Strike on Syria in Response to Gas Attack
The U.S. launched a cruise missile attack against Syria two days after Bashar al-Assad's regime used poison gas to kill scores of civilians, an act that drew international condemnation and that President Donald Trump called "'an affront to humanity." "Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched," Trump told reporters Thursday night at his Florida club, where he hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier in the evening.
