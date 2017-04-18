U.S. FCC approves easing business data service regulations

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted 2-1 to significantly ease regulatory requirements in the $45 billion business data services market, a win for companies like AT&T, CenturyLink, Verizon Communications and others but could lead to price hikes for many small businesses. The vote is a blow to companies like Sprint Corp and others that claim prices for business data are too high and backed a 2016 plan under President Barack Obama that would have cut prices but was never approved.

