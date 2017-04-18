U.S. FCC approves easing business dat...

U.S. FCC approves easing business data service regulations

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted 2-1 to significantly ease regulatory requirements in the $45 billion business data services market, a win for companies like AT&T, CenturyLink, Verizon Communications and others but could lead to price hikes for many small businesses. The vote is a blow to companies like Sprint Corp and others that claim prices for business data are too high and backed a 2016 plan under President Barack Obama that would have cut prices but was never approved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What abounding hunters abort to iks-sh Chipper ... 7 hr lindsayrobin 1
Heat Exchanger, Stainless Steel Storage Tank, T... 10 hr dfctank 1
Global Nose Radome Market Professional Survey R... Thu noseradomemarket 1
2017 Professional Survey Report On Global TIG T... Thu marketanlysis 1
Market Analysis on Global Aquiculture Feed Sale... Thu QYRtina 1
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... Wed Rico from East Lo... 2
What happened to 2nd chances? Convicted Felons ... (Jul '09) Tue Dumbas 108
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,820 • Total comments across all topics: 280,451,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC