U.S. Car Demand Collapses in Threat to Trump's Factory Push
As those grim numbers suggest, the U.S. auto industry was blindsided last month by just how fast sedans have fallen out of favor with Americans now embracing roomier sport utility vehicles. Family-friendly crossovers may be more profitable, but the quick shift is causing headaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bitcoin spikes after Japan says it's a legal pa...
|2 hr
|Yidfellas v USA
|1
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|Sun
|Cath League of Du...
|26
|Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves...
|Apr 1
|Sandra
|11
|wu/paypal etc (Nov '13)
|Mar 31
|Hassan
|4
|W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Hassan
|131
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Mar 31
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|16
|I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA
|Mar 31
|Jackie B
|6
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC