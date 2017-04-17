U.K. Prime Minister 'Reluctantly' Calls for Early Election on June 8
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has called for an early general election in order establish a solid mandate for the country's exit from the European Union. Speaking to the media outside Downing Street in an unscheduled statement, May said that "political game-playing" from those in government opposed to the country's EU exit would put the country's stability at risk.
