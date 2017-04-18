U.K. Leader Theresa May Calls 'snap' General Election On June 8
In a surprise move, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has announced plans for an early general election on June 8. In an unscheduled speech delivered Tuesday morning, May said an election is needed because other parties in parliament are opposed to the Conservative-led government's Brexit plans. "We want a deep and special partnership between a strong and successful European Union and a United Kingdom that is free to chart its own way in the world," May said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Mon
|Jack
|17
|Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Best Sh...
|Sun
|annejagger
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|Somebody just put a price tag on the 2016 elect...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|3
|Nintendo's new console has a bizarre new use: a...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Sheldon Adelson's Sands Targeted in Money Laund... (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|USS LIBERTY
|9
|Racism the focus as Chinese community reacts to...
|Apr 12
|Regional fodder
|2
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC