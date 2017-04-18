U.K. Leader Theresa May Calls 'snap' General Election On June 8

In a surprise move, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has announced plans for an early general election on June 8. In an unscheduled speech delivered Tuesday morning, May said an election is needed because other parties in parliament are opposed to the Conservative-led government's Brexit plans. "We want a deep and special partnership between a strong and successful European Union and a United Kingdom that is free to chart its own way in the world," May said.

