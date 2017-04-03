Twitter Tastes Victory After U.S. Gov...

Twitter Tastes Victory After U.S. Government Withdraws Demand to Unmask Anti-Trump Account

The social media service voluntarily dismisses a lawsuit that argued the government was attempting to quell anonymous speech critical of immigration policies. On Friday, Twitter withdrew its lawsuit against the U.S. government over a summons that demanded information about the individual behind @ALT_USCIS , an account from those claiming to be employees of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services challenging the agency's policies and management.

