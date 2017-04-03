Twitter Tastes Victory After U.S. Government Withdraws Demand to Unmask Anti-Trump Account
The social media service voluntarily dismisses a lawsuit that argued the government was attempting to quell anonymous speech critical of immigration policies. On Friday, Twitter withdrew its lawsuit against the U.S. government over a summons that demanded information about the individual behind @ALT_USCIS , an account from those claiming to be employees of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services challenging the agency's policies and management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|9 hr
|treason watch
|3
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|13
|Wholesale/Retail New Balance Shoes
|Thu
|shellyni
|1
|Going Topless? The Naked Truth About Women and ... (May '08)
|Apr 5
|anom
|200
|Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves...
|Apr 5
|Hiddn Numbrz
|12
|Bitcoin spikes after Japan says it's a legal pa...
|Apr 4
|Yidfellas v USA
|1
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC