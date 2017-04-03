'Twin Peaks' Revival, 'The Good Fight' to Air in Russia
Two networks, one broadcast, the other pay TV, get the new series from David Lynch, who has a strong following in the country. Russian pay TV network Amedia TV has struck an exclusive licensing deal with CBS Studios International for several TV series, including the revival of cult series Twin Peaks .
