Trump's FCC boss has reportedly laid out his plan to undo...
Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai on Tuesday met with multiple telecom industry groups and revealed his initial plans to undo the agency's Obama-era net-neutrality laws , according to multiple reports. Politico's Margaret McGill and Alex Byers , The Wall Street Journal's John McKinnon , and Reuters' David Shepardson all cite multiple sources with knowledge of the meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wholesale/Retail New Balance Shoes
|21 hr
|shellyni
|1
|Going Topless? The Naked Truth About Women and ... (May '08)
|Wed
|anom
|200
|Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves...
|Wed
|Hiddn Numbrz
|12
|Bitcoin spikes after Japan says it's a legal pa...
|Apr 4
|Yidfellas v USA
|1
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|26
|wu/paypal etc (Nov '13)
|Mar 31
|Hassan
|4
|W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Hassan
|131
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC