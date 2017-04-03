Trump's FCC boss has reportedly laid ...

Trump's FCC boss has reportedly laid out his plan to undo...

Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai on Tuesday met with multiple telecom industry groups and revealed his initial plans to undo the agency's Obama-era net-neutrality laws , according to multiple reports. Politico's Margaret McGill and Alex Byers , The Wall Street Journal's John McKinnon , and Reuters' David Shepardson all cite multiple sources with knowledge of the meeting.

