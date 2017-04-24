Trump Slaps Duty on Canada Lumber, In...

Trump Slaps Duty on Canada Lumber, Intensifying Trade Fight

U.S. President Donald Trump intensified a trade dispute with Canada, slapping tariffs of up to 24 percent on imported softwood lumber in a move that drew swift criticism from the Canadian government, which vowed to sue if needed.

