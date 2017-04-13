Trump Privacy Rollback Continues, Sta...

Trump Privacy Rollback Continues, States Step Up

On April 3, 2017, President Trump signed a repeal of new Federal Communications Commission rules that would have subjected broadband internet service providers to more stringent consumer privacy regulations. Specifically, the FCC's rule would have required ISPs to obtain opt-in consent from consumers before using and sharing sensitive information such as geo-location, web browsing history and app usage history.

