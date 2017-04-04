Trump has signed repeal of FCC's Inte...

Trump has signed repeal of FCC's Internet privacy rule. Here's what happens next

President Trump signed legislation Monday night that repeals the Federal Communications Commission 's privacy protections for Internet users, rolling back a landmark policy from the Obama era and enabling Internet providers to compete with Google and Facebook in the online ad market. The Obama-backed rules - which would have taken effect later this year - would have banned Internet providers from collecting, storing, sharing and selling certain types of customer information without those customers' consent.

