Trump Finds Asian Allies Cool to U.S. Attack on North Korea

19 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

U.S. President Donald Trump is finding little support among his Asian allies -- both publicly and behind the scenes -- as he weighs a military attack on North Korea after unilaterally Any attack on Kim Jong Un's regime -- even a limited strike on weapons facilities -- risks catastrophic blowback on some of Asia's biggest economies. It could threaten to trigger a U.S. war with China and leave the capitals of allies South Korea and Japan at risk of destruction, the same calculation that has helped maintain an uneasy peace since the Korean War in the 1950s.

