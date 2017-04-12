Trump Finds Asian Allies Cool to U.S. Attack on North Korea
U.S. President Donald Trump is finding little support among his Asian allies -- both publicly and behind the scenes -- as he weighs a military attack on North Korea after unilaterally Any attack on Kim Jong Un's regime -- even a limited strike on weapons facilities -- risks catastrophic blowback on some of Asia's biggest economies. It could threaten to trigger a U.S. war with China and leave the capitals of allies South Korea and Japan at risk of destruction, the same calculation that has helped maintain an uneasy peace since the Korean War in the 1950s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheldon Adelson's Sands Targeted in Money Laund... (Aug '12)
|3 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|9
|Racism the focus as Chinese community reacts to...
|Wed
|Regional fodder
|2
|Trump's Immigration Policies Could Lead to a Le...
|Wed
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|4
|Health Advantages of Drinking Coffee
|Wed
|Kelliemike
|1
|Global Copolyester Market Professional Survey ...
|Apr 10
|marketresearchreport
|1
|Global Calcium Peroxide Sales Market Report 2017
|Apr 10
|QYResearch
|1
|Global Carbon and Graphite Seals Sales Market R...
|Apr 10
|QYResearch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC