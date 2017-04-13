Toyota Attacks Tesla With This Insane...

Toyota Attacks Tesla With This Insane 670 Horsepower Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Just days after Musk tweeted that Tesla's electric truck is set to be unveiled in September, Toyota Motor announced a special hydrogen fuel cell system for trucks on Wednesday. "Other automakers are trying to accomplish the same thing we are trying to accomplish: how do you produce the capability to produce work for society but lower the impact for the environment?" said Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales at Toyota North America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... 1 hr Rico from East Lo... 2
What happened to 2nd chances? Convicted Felons ... (Jul '09) 17 hr Dumbas 108
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... 21 hr BOB 1
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Mon Jack 17
Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Best Sh... Sun annejagger 1
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr 15 kapo klavan 4
News Somebody just put a price tag on the 2016 elect... Apr 14 Hillary got thumped 3
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,822 • Total comments across all topics: 280,411,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC