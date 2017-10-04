The Oil Bust Is Far From Over

Read more: TheStreet.com

We've been watching the energy industry accommodate sub-$70 oil now for more than two and a half years, and many of the results we had thought we would see have just not come to pass. We've now got an important opportunity to reassess where the entire sector is going and whether this represents the opportunity we might have once thought it was.

