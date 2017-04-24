The Need for Speed 2: FCC Releases Final NPRM to Accelerate Broadband Deployment

On April 21, 2017, the Federal Communications Commission released its final version of the combined Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, Notice of Inquiry and Request for Comment in the matter of Accelerating Wireline Broadband Deployment by Removing Barriers to Infrastructure Deployment , adopted at the FCC's April 20 Open Meeting. The Final NPRM, designed to facilitate and accelerate the deployment of next generation broadband networks, generally tracks the Commission's March 30 draft NPRM , with only a few material exceptions.

