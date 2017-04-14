The FDA just shot down a new rheumatoid arthritis drug (INCY,...
Pharmaceutical companies Lilly and Incyte said on Friday that their drug, baricitinib, had been issued a complete response letter , which explains why the drug didn't get approval. In its letter, the FDA told Lilly and Incyte that it wanted more data on what the right dose for the drug is.
