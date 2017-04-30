'The election is over!': Trump tweetstorms response to...

'The election is over!': Trump tweets...

President Donald Trump launched into an early morning tweetstorm Sunday, the day after national protests demanding he release his tax returns. In a series of tweets, Trump first responded to critics who have highlighted that following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he has reversed on his promise to declare China a currency manipulator.

