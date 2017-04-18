The Best Part Of Netflix's "Girlboss" Has Nothing To Do With Business

As the cheeky disclaimer reads at the beginning of each episode, Netflix's new show Girlboss is "a loose retelling of true events" pertaining to Nasty Gal entrepreneur Sophia Amoruso's life …"real loose." However many degrees removed from reality Girlboss is, Amoruso's come-up is surely an exception to the typically narcissistic proclamation of, "someone should really make a TV show about my life!" Amoruso went from dumpster diving and stealing to creating a wildly popular eBay store selling vintage clothes, which she later spun into the fully-fledged business Nasty Gal and her best-selling memoir #GIRLBOSS .

