Teens think Axe body spray is cooler than ESPN, McDonald's or Vice

17 hrs ago

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events For today's teens, according to the report, "what's cool is also a representation of their values, their expectations of themselves, their peers, and the brands they hold in the highest regard." The folks at Google actually commissioned some data on this: They partnered with survey outfit YouGov to interview 1,100 teens age 13 to 17 on the perceived "coolness" of 122 brands - everything from Netflix to McDonald's to Sunglasses Hut to the Wall Street Journal.

