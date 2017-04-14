T-Mobile, Dish bid US$14 billion in US airwaves auction: FCC
NEW YORK: T-Mobile US Inc bid US$8 billion and Dish Network Corp US$6.2 billion to win the bulk of broadcast airwaves spectrum for sale in a government auction, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday.The two carriers accounted for more than two-thirds of US$19.8 billion in winning bids, the FCC said. Comcast Corp agreed to acquire US$1.7 billion in spectrum, AT T Inc bid US$910 million and investment firm Columbia Capital offered US$1 billion.T-Mobile said its US$8 billion winning bid would enable it "to compete in every single corner of he country."
