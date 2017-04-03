Syrian group raises death toll in sus...

Syrian group raises death toll in suspected gas attack to 58

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

This frame grab from video provided on Tuesday April 4, 2017, by Qasioun News Agency, that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows a Syrian doctor treating a boy following a suspected chemical attack, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, northern Idlib province, Syria. The suspected chemical attack killed dozens of people on Tuesday, Syrian opposition activists said, describing the attack as among the worst in the country's six-year civil war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bitcoin spikes after Japan says it's a legal pa... 7 hr Yidfellas v USA 1
News 'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are... Sun Cath League of Du... 26
News Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves... Apr 1 Sandra 11
wu/paypal etc (Nov '13) Mar 31 Hassan 4
W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13) Mar 31 Hassan 131
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? Mar 31 Say Whats Boyfriend 16
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Mar 31 Jackie B 6
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,148 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC