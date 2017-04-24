SWGA residents to enjoy faster internet speeds
More than 50 communities will have access to internet speeds that are 40 times faster then the minimum broadband definition set by the Federal Communications Commission. City leaders and state legislators got a first look at how new-generation broadband fuels digitally-automated homes and brings future technologies to consumers.
