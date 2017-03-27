Suspect in sexual assault shown on Facebook to be in court
Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson talks with reporters about charging the first of several juvenile offenders from the March 19 criminal sexual assault incident broadcast on Facebook, during a press conference Sunday, April 2, 2017, at the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|15 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|26
|Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves...
|Sat
|Sandra
|11
|wu/paypal etc (Nov '13)
|Mar 31
|Hassan
|4
|W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Hassan
|131
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Mar 31
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|16
|I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA
|Mar 31
|Jackie B
|6
|LinkedIn Traffic Generation For B2B Marketing
|Mar 30
|frankjones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC