Stockholm Suspect was Failed Asylum-Seeker; 2nd Man Arrested

The Stockholm truck attack suspect was a rejected asylum-seeker from Uzbekistan who eluded authorities' attempts to deport him by giving police a wrong address, Swedish police said Sunday while announcing the arrest of a second suspect. Jan Evensson of the Stockholm police told a news conference that the 39-year-old suspect's request for a residence permit was rejected in June 2016, but police could not find him to send him back to his native country because he was not at the address he had given.

