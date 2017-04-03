St. Petersburg Explosion: 10 Dead, 50 Injured, Authorities Focused on Terror Attack

An explosion at a subway station in St. Petersburg has killed at least 10 people and injured perhaps 50 more, according to reports from government officials, with Russia's President Vladimir Putin saying the deadly attack could be an act of terrorism. Authorities said the blast took place at around 2:40 local time at the Sennaya Ploschad station on the St. Petersburg metro network and is currently being tended to by emergency response teams.

