Spanish royal visit to UK postponed due to early election

Spanish writer Eduardo Mendoza, second left, poses for the media with Spain's King Felipe, second right, Queen Letizia, right, and his former wife Ana Soler, left, after he was awarded the Cervantes Prize during a ceremony at the University of Alcala de Henares, outskirts Madrid, Spain, Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Cervantes prize is the Spanish-speaking world's highest literary honor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.