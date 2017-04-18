Spanish royal visit to UK postponed d...

Spanish royal visit to UK postponed due to early election

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Spanish writer Eduardo Mendoza, second left, poses for the media with Spain's King Felipe, second right, Queen Letizia, right, and his former wife Ana Soler, left, after he was awarded the Cervantes Prize during a ceremony at the University of Alcala de Henares, outskirts Madrid, Spain, Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Cervantes prize is the Spanish-speaking world's highest literary honor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What abounding hunters abort to iks-sh Chipper ... 4 hr lindsayrobin 1
Heat Exchanger, Stainless Steel Storage Tank, T... 7 hr dfctank 1
Global Nose Radome Market Professional Survey R... Thu noseradomemarket 1
2017 Professional Survey Report On Global TIG T... Thu marketanlysis 1
Market Analysis on Global Aquiculture Feed Sale... Thu QYRtina 1
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... Wed Rico from East Lo... 2
What happened to 2nd chances? Convicted Felons ... (Jul '09) Tue Dumbas 108
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,843 • Total comments across all topics: 280,448,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC