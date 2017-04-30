Snap CEO Spiegel Under Fire for Alleg...

Snap CEO Spiegel Under Fire for Allegedly Calling India a 'Poor Country'

Read more: TheStreet.com

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel is facing backlash today for allegedly saying the company would not expand into "poor countries" like India, according to USA Today . The comments were made public by former employee Anthony Pompliano who is suing the company, claiming he was fired for raising concerns about misleading investors when Snap first went public.

Chicago, IL

