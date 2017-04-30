Snap CEO Spiegel Under Fire for Allegedly Calling India a 'Poor Country'
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel is facing backlash today for allegedly saying the company would not expand into "poor countries" like India, according to USA Today . The comments were made public by former employee Anthony Pompliano who is suing the company, claiming he was fired for raising concerns about misleading investors when Snap first went public.
