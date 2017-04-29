Small earthquake hits near Blackhawk
A small earthquake struck 5.5 miles east of the Blackhawk community in unincorporated Contra Costa County on Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Service. The 3.8 magnitude tremor hit the area about 6:30 p.m., with individuals as far as about 15 miles away in Clayton, Livermore, Brentwood and Antioch reporting that they also felt tremors, according to the USGS.
