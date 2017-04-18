Shortened FDA Advisory Panel Is Bad Omen for Puma Bio's Controversial Breast Cancer Drug
FDA cancer drug chieftain Rick Pazdur allotted five hours, or half a day, to review Puma Biotechnology's breast cancer drug neratinib at an advisory committee meeting scheduled for May 24. If FDA history is a guide, an abbreviated turn in front of a panel of outside experts spells a bad outcome for Puma. Over the past five years, Pazdur has often used half-day sessions of the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee to administer public floggings to flawed cancer drugs.
