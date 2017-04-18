Shortened FDA Advisory Panel Is Bad O...

Shortened FDA Advisory Panel Is Bad Omen for Puma Bio's Controversial Breast Cancer Drug

FDA cancer drug chieftain Rick Pazdur allotted five hours, or half a day, to review Puma Biotechnology's breast cancer drug neratinib at an advisory committee meeting scheduled for May 24. If FDA history is a guide, an abbreviated turn in front of a panel of outside experts spells a bad outcome for Puma. Over the past five years, Pazdur has often used half-day sessions of the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee to administer public floggings to flawed cancer drugs.

