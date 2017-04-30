Shark attacks woman at Southern California beach
Great whites have made news off the coast in recent years. A shark attack occurred at San Onofre State Beach on Saturday, though it was not known what type of shark was involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|REPORT: Many undocumented immigrants recently r...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|2
|Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy...
|Sat
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|10
|FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ...
|Apr 28
|Stevecarr123
|1
|Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Histori...
|Apr 27
|annejagger
|1
|Top Places To Claim Your Business Listings Online!
|Apr 27
|davy
|1
|Shea Moisture Just Made A Lot Of Its Consumers ...
|Apr 27
|SadButTrue
|5
|Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ...
|Apr 26
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC