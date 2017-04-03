Sergio Garcia Wins 81st Masters in St...

Sergio Garcia Wins 81st Masters in Stunning Fashion - Here's What He Said Moments After

Spain's Sergio Garcia, 37, held off a late charge by Justin Rose to win the 81st Masters on Sunday after one playoff hole. This is Garcia's first major championship, and he could now shed the unwanted title "best player to never win a major."

