SEC Said It's Brought Charges For Promoting Companies Without Disclosing Payments

5 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced enforcement actions against 27 individuals and entities for undisclosed payments made in return for bullish articles. The SEC filed fraud charges against three public companies and seven stock promotion or communications firms as well as two company CEOs, six individuals at the firms, and nine writers.

