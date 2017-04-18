Sarissa Takes Innoviva to Court Over ...

Sarissa Takes Innoviva to Court Over Busted Agreement

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Sarissa Capital Management on Friday followed through on its vow to file a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court alleging that Innoviva management reneged on an agreement to seat the activist fund's nominees on the company board. "Innoviva reneged on a binding agreement with Sarissa to add two Sarissa nominees to the board," Sarissa said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Fri HOWSthat 15
What abounding hunters abort to iks-sh Chipper ... Thu lindsayrobin 1
Heat Exchanger, Stainless Steel Storage Tank, T... Thu dfctank 1
Global Nose Radome Market Professional Survey R... Apr 20 noseradomemarket 1
2017 Professional Survey Report On Global TIG T... Apr 20 marketanlysis 1
Market Analysis on Global Aquiculture Feed Sale... Apr 20 QYRtina 1
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... Apr 19 Rico from East Lo... 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,193 • Total comments across all topics: 280,494,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC