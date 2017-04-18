Sarissa Takes Innoviva to Court Over Busted Agreement

Sarissa Capital Management on Friday followed through on its vow to file a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court alleging that Innoviva management reneged on an agreement to seat the activist fund's nominees on the company board. "Innoviva reneged on a binding agreement with Sarissa to add two Sarissa nominees to the board," Sarissa said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

