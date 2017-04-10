Russia Vetoes UN Resolution on Syria ...

Russia Vetoes UN Resolution on Syria Chemical Attack Investigation

16 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Russia has vetoed the UN Security Council's Syria resolution on an investigation into the use of chemical weaponry. The resolution would condemn the reported use of chemical weapons in northern Syria and demand that all parties provide speedy access for investigators.

