Russia says evidence growing Syria chemical attack was staged
Russia has once again denounced what it called 'an act of aggression', after the US missile strike on a Syrian airbase in retaliation to a reported use of chemical weapons in Khan Sheikhoun. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the statement alongside his Iranian and Syrian counterparts at three-way talks in Moscow.The alliance supporting Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad held a joint press conference roundly condemning the US actions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|3 hr
|kapo klavan
|4
|Somebody just put a price tag on the 2016 elect...
|20 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|3
|Nintendo's new console has a bizarre new use: a...
|Fri
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Sheldon Adelson's Sands Targeted in Money Laund... (Aug '12)
|Thu
|USS LIBERTY
|9
|Racism the focus as Chinese community reacts to...
|Apr 12
|Regional fodder
|2
|Trump's Immigration Policies Could Lead to a Le...
|Apr 12
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|4
|Health Advantages of Drinking Coffee
|Apr 12
|Kelliemike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC