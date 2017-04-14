Russia says evidence growing Syria ch...

Russia says evidence growing Syria chemical attack was staged

12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Russia has once again denounced what it called 'an act of aggression', after the US missile strike on a Syrian airbase in retaliation to a reported use of chemical weapons in Khan Sheikhoun. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the statement alongside his Iranian and Syrian counterparts at three-way talks in Moscow.The alliance supporting Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad held a joint press conference roundly condemning the US actions.

