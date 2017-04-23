Risk Is Back On After French Election...

Risk Is Back On After French Election; Euro Jumps: Markets Wrap

11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Investors swung back into a risk-taking mode on speculation that pro-growth centrist Emmanuel Macron will become France's next president. The euro jumped the most in a month and the yen retreated as Macron and far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen won the first round of voting.

