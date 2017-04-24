RISE: Senate goes to White House; Confederate flag to fly; hotel fight begins
The briefing comes a day after North Korea conducted live-fire drills to commemorate anniversary of the founding of the country's military. The United States has sent military assets into the region in a show of force and conducted maritime exercises with South Korea and Japan on Tuesday.
