Rep. Doug LaMalfa explains his internet privacy vote

Chico >> Nearly every click online is game for America's internet service providers to collect and sell - but not suddenly because of a vote by Congress last week. Under the Obama administration, Congress voted to change the status quo and make it so that consumers would have to opt-in, allowing companies to collect and share their internet browsing history with advertisers.

