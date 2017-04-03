Ralph Lauren Announces Cost Cutting Plan, Layoffs, Expects $370 Million in Charges
Ralph Lauren said on Tuesday that it has taken further steps to support its "Way Forward Plan," which was first announced in June, including layoffs, moving to a cost effective e-commerce platform and a collaboration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Ralph Lauren will also be closing its dedicated Polo store at 711 Fifth Ave. and will integrate those products into its flagship stores on Madison Avenue and other downtown New York locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Going Topless? The Naked Truth About Women and ... (May '08)
|5 hr
|anom
|200
|Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves...
|9 hr
|Hiddn Numbrz
|12
|Bitcoin spikes after Japan says it's a legal pa...
|Tue
|Yidfellas v USA
|1
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|Sun
|Cath League of Du...
|26
|wu/paypal etc (Nov '13)
|Mar 31
|Hassan
|4
|W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Hassan
|131
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Mar 31
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|16
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC