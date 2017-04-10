Racism the focus as Chinese community reacts to United passenger ejection video
Reaction in China to the United passenger expulsion has centred on the racist undertones of the incident. Images of a bloodied passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight in Chicago drew widespread condemnation in China following a witnesses' report that the man said he was targeted because he was Chinese.
