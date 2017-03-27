Kite Completes Submission of U.S. Biologics License Application for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel as the First CAR-T Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma )--Kite Pharma, Inc. today announced that it has completed the rolling submission with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the Biologics... )--NewMarket Corporation announced today it will release first quarter 2017 earnings at the close of business on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.