Police arrest teen in sexual assault ...

Police arrest teen in sexual assault and beating death of 86-year-old Northern California woman

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A young man has been arrested in the sexual assault and beating death of an 86-year-old California woman who was attacked as she tried to help a friend during a morning walk, officials said Friday. Neven Glen Butler, 18, was arrested after he was detained on unrelated assault and elder abuse charges stemming from a separate attack that happened a few miles away also on Wednesday, said Sacramento Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy... 10 hr NE Jade 4
News FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ... Fri Stevecarr123 1
Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Histori... Thu annejagger 1
Top Places To Claim Your Business Listings Online! Thu davy 1
News Shea Moisture Just Made A Lot Of Its Consumers ... Thu SadButTrue 5
News Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ... Wed He Named Me Black... 1
N.Y.C. 5 Italian Mafia crime families. Apr 26 Anonymous 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,250 • Total comments across all topics: 280,643,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC